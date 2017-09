Former National Football League star Darren Sharper (L) and his attorney Leonard Levine (R) appear at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former National Football League star Darren Sharper pleaded no contest on Monday to charges in Los Angeles of drugging four women and raping two of them, after receiving a nine-year prison sentence for a sexual assault case in Arizona.