Houston Texan lineman Quessenberry diagnosed with lymphoma

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, 23, was placed on the NFL’s Non-Football Illness List on Tuesday after being diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, the team said.

Quessenberry’s diagnosis came after he battled persistent fatigue and coughing over the past week. He is being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, the team said.

“He is a guy that wanted his team to know right away; his teammates to know that he was going to fight this thing and he was going to beat it,” said Bill O’Brien, the Texans’ head coach.

“We look forward to the day that he beats it and returns to the Houston Texans,” O‘Brien said.

In 2013, Quessenberry, a 306-pound (139-kg) tackle, was a sixth-round draft pick out of San Jose State.