U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry makes a special address at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he plans to visit Nigeria, where the Islamist militant group Boko Haram is waging an insurgency, “in a couple of days”.

Kerry spoke in Davos as he gave an address to global business and political leaders on countering violent extremism.