U.S. reassures Japan, South Korea after fresh North Korea threats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Thursday said it had reassured South Korea and Japan “at the highest levels” of its commitment to deterrence, through the U.S. nuclear umbrella and missile defense, in the face of fresh threats from North Korea.
Glyn Davies, the State Department’s point man for North Korea policy, also said in testimony prepared for a Senate hearing that Washington will not accept North Korea as a nuclear state and will not reward it for returning to nuclear talks.
