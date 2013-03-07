FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reassures Japan, South Korea after fresh North Korea threats
#World News
March 7, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. reassures Japan, South Korea after fresh North Korea threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies sits during his meeting with Keiji Furuya, the minister in charge of the Abduction Issue, at Furuya's office in Tokyo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Thursday said it had reassured South Korea and Japan “at the highest levels” of its commitment to deterrence, through the U.S. nuclear umbrella and missile defense, in the face of fresh threats from North Korea.

Glyn Davies, the State Department’s point man for North Korea policy, also said in testimony prepared for a Senate hearing that Washington will not accept North Korea as a nuclear state and will not reward it for returning to nuclear talks.

Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Vicki Allen

