White House threatens to veto Senate labor board measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s advisers would recommend he veto a Senate resolution to overturn recent National Labor Relations Board reforms if the measure were to reach the White House, his administration said in a statement.

The resolution seeks to overturn a recent labor board rule over “representation case procedures,” according to the statement. The measure was introduced into the Senate last month and is awaiting further action by the full chamber, according to a government website that tracks legislation.