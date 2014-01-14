FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge rules against government in no-fly challenge
January 14, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. judge rules against government in no-fly challenge

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that a woman challenging her inclusion on the federal no-fly list was not afforded sufficient due process in her attempt to clear her name, and ordered U.S. authorities to tell her whether she is currently barred from air travel.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco in a case brought by Rahinah Ibrahim, a Malaysian citizen.

The U.S. no-fly policy excludes individuals from commercial air travel if they are suspected of having ties to terrorism, but critics say it is practically impossible to be removed from the list once on it.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese

