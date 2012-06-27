FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Key facts about filmmaker Nora Ephron
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
June 27, 2012 / 1:18 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: Key facts about filmmaker Nora Ephron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Writer and director Nora Ephron died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 71, succumbing to leukemia.

Following are some key facts about her.

* Ephron directed, produced or wrote more than 15 Hollywood movies, including romantic comedy classics “When Harry Met Sally”, “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail”.

* She helped turn actress Meg Ryan into a worldwide star, and often worked with Meryl Streep.

* Ephron was married three times and turned her second divorce - from former Washington Post journalist Carl Bernstein - into the book and 1986 film “Heartburn”.

* Ephron started her career in journalism and made a name as a humorous essayist, pouring her acerbic wit into the recent collections “I Remember Nothing: And Other Reflections” and “I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman.”

* Ephron received three Oscar nominations for her screenwriting but never took home the Academy Award.

Editing by Philip Barbara

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.