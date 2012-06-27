Factbox: Key facts about filmmaker Nora Ephron

(Reuters) - Writer and director Nora Ephron died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 71, succumbing to leukemia.

Following are some key facts about her.

* Ephron directed, produced or wrote more than 15 Hollywood movies, including romantic comedy classics “When Harry Met Sally”, “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail”.

* She helped turn actress Meg Ryan into a worldwide star, and often worked with Meryl Streep.

* Ephron was married three times and turned her second divorce - from former Washington Post journalist Carl Bernstein - into the book and 1986 film “Heartburn”.

* Ephron started her career in journalism and made a name as a humorous essayist, pouring her acerbic wit into the recent collections “I Remember Nothing: And Other Reflections” and “I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman.”

* Ephron received three Oscar nominations for her screenwriting but never took home the Academy Award.