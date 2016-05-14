FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Nordic nations call on Russia's military to comply with obligations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2016 / 5:16 PM / a year ago

U.S., Nordic nations call on Russia's military to comply with obligations

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speak during a multilateral meeting with Nordic leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five Nordic countries and the United States on Friday called on Russia to ensure its military maneuvers are in compliance with international obligations, in a joint statement during a summit at the White House.

The leaders of Denmark and Norway also said in the statement they are prepared to join the United States in contributing to an “enhanced allied forward presence” with NATO ahead of the organization’s summit this summer in Warsaw.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.