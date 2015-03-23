FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead, one hurt in construction accident in North Carolina
#U.S.
March 23, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Three dead, one hurt in construction accident in North Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - Three workers were killed and a fourth was injured on Monday after scaffolding collapsed at a high-rise building under construction in Raleigh, North Carolina, an emergency medical services spokesman said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The injured construction worker was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, said Jeffrey Hammerstein, spokesman for Wake County EMS.

Workers were dismantling the scaffolding on the 11-story building’s exterior when the incident occurred, said Mike Hampton, chief operating officer of Atlanta-based Choate Construction, the project’s general contractor.

“Obviously something went terribly wrong, and we still don’t know what that is,” Hampton said.

The incident was being investigated and the names of the victims had not yet been released.

The building is to be a mixed-use residential, office and retail space in the city’s downtown area.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott and Sandra Maler

