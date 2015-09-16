North Carolina police chief ousted after criticism of Black Lives Matter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A North Carolina police chief said he was forced to retire after he described the Black Lives Matter movement as “an American-born terrorist group” in a post on his personal Facebook page this month.

The town council in coastal Surf City approved Police Chief Mike Halstead’s retirement during an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the Star News reported.

In a 662-word “open letter from a police chief” on Sept. 3, Halstead wrote that “this Black Lives Matter group is nothing more than an American-born terrorist group brought on by the lie of the hands up, don’t shoot during the criminal thug Michael Brown incident.”

The Black Lives Matter movement gained fresh momentum last year after the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The officer was not charged.

Brown’s death and the killings of a number of other unarmed black men by white police officers have sparked widespread and sometimes violent protests against racial discrimination and law enforcement’s use of force.

Halstead placed blame for the recent killings of police officers across the country on the media’s coverage of police shootings of civilians.

He said in the post, which has been taken down, that he judged people by their actions, not their skin color.

In a Facebook post after Tuesday’s meeting, the 35-year law- enforcement veteran said he was forced to retire or be fired.

“I was thrown under the bus for expressing my 1st amendment rights and speaking the truth and concerns for law enforcement,” Halstead wrote, adding he apologized to anyone he might have offended.