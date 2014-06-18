FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First African elephant born in North America has died -zoo
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 18, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

First African elephant born in North America has died -zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - The first African elephant to be born in North America has died at age 36 after ingesting too much sand at a North Carolina zoo, officials said on Wednesday.

“Little Diamond” was born in 1978 at the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee and had lived at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro since May 1995, the zoo said.

The female elephant began showing signs of illness on Friday, when it stopped eating and grew lethargic, and died on Tuesday after several days of treatment, according to a zoo statement.

A necropsy on Wednesday showed the animal’s large intestine was impacted from sand, which is commonly used by zoos in elephant facilities and rarely causes fatalities, said zoo spokesman Rod Hackney.

He said it was unclear why Little Diamond had ingested so much.

African elephants are the world’s largest land mammals and live up to 70 years on average in the wild.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.