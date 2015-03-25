North Carolina State disbands fraternity after discovery of offensive remarks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - North Carolina State University said on Wednesday it had disbanded a fraternity and would review all fraternity and sorority activities at the school after the discovery of a pledge book filled with racially and sexually charged comments.

The disciplinary move resulted from an investigation into the university’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi after last week’s discovery of the book, which included handwritten references to rape and lynching.

University Chancellor Randy Woodson said the national fraternity also revoked the chapter’s charter, and its members would move out of their on-campus property immediately. The chapter will be eligible to return to campus in 2018, he said.

“I hope today’s action makes it clear that there is no place for intolerance, sexism and racism at N.C. State,” Woodson said in a statement.

The incident at the university in Raleigh is one in a string of recent reports of bad behavior, including racism, hazing and vandalism, by fraternities at U.S. colleges that have resulted in groups being suspended or permanently closed.

Woodson said the university would review its fraternities - known as the Greek system - to determine whether they were conducting themselves in keeping with the school’s behavioral standards.

Last week, the school’s Interfraternity Council halted social events involving alcohol for two dozen fraternities after the pledge book’s discovery.