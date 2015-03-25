FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina State disbands fraternity after discovery of offensive remarks
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 25, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

North Carolina State disbands fraternity after discovery of offensive remarks

Colleen Jenkins

2 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - North Carolina State University said on Wednesday it had disbanded a fraternity and would review all fraternity and sorority activities at the school after the discovery of a pledge book filled with racially and sexually charged comments.

The disciplinary move resulted from an investigation into the university’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi after last week’s discovery of the book, which included handwritten references to rape and lynching.

University Chancellor Randy Woodson said the national fraternity also revoked the chapter’s charter, and its members would move out of their on-campus property immediately. The chapter will be eligible to return to campus in 2018, he said.

“I hope today’s action makes it clear that there is no place for intolerance, sexism and racism at N.C. State,” Woodson said in a statement.

The incident at the university in Raleigh is one in a string of recent reports of bad behavior, including racism, hazing and vandalism, by fraternities at U.S. colleges that have resulted in groups being suspended or permanently closed.

Woodson said the university would review its fraternities - known as the Greek system - to determine whether they were conducting themselves in keeping with the school’s behavioral standards.

Last week, the school’s Interfraternity Council halted social events involving alcohol for two dozen fraternities after the pledge book’s discovery.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.