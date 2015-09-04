FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marine killed in helicopter accident was at 'high-risk' training: officials
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 4, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Marine killed in helicopter accident was at 'high-risk' training: officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Marine who died at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina this week was participating in “high-risk” training when a helicopter made a hard landing, killing him and injuring 11 others, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday.

Staff Sergeant Jonathan Lewis, 31, was participating in a course on helicopter rope suspension techniques, the Marines said. Assigned to an anti-terrorism security team based in Yorktown, Virginia, he worked in communications as a radio chief.

The course, teaching rappelling and fast ropes - a quicker but more risky way of descending a rope - was in preparation for an eventual deployment, Colonel Jeffrey Kenney, who leads the unit providing the training, told reporters.

“This is high-risk training, but it is invaluable to the Marine Corps,” he said, noting that it enables commanders to place Marines in difficult locations, such as urban areas.

Lewis was in a Sikorsky CH-53E helicopter that made a hard landing around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, meaning it touched down with greater force and speed than is considered normal, the Marines said in a statement.

Two of the 11 Marines injured in the accident remained hospitalized in stable condition on Friday morning, officials said. The rest were evaluated and released.

Results of an investigation into what happened may not be known for weeks or months, the Marines said.

The accident follows the March death of four soldiers and seven Marines from a special operations unit from Camp Lejeune, when a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter plunged into waters off the Florida Panhandle during a training exercise.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.