Mentally ill North Carolina prisoner died of dehydration during transfer

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - A mentally ill North Carolina inmate died from dehydration during a prison transfer last spring, according to an autopsy report released on Thursday about an incident that led to several prison employees losing their jobs.

Michael Anthony Kerr, 53, was found unresponsive in March after being transported about three hours by van from a corrections facility in the western part of the state to the Central Prison in Raleigh for medical attention.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Kerr suffered from schizoaffective disorder that was not being treated.

But firm conclusions could not be made about the prisoner’s nutrition and fluid intake before his death, and whether his mental health played a role in his dehydration, the report said.

Prison officials allowed a review of an internal report on Kerr’s death but did not permit the medical examiner’s office to retain the document and did not provide other investigative reports for review, according to the autopsy findings.

“The nature of his dehydration, whether as a result of fluids being withheld, or the decedent’s refusal of fluids, or other possible factors, is unclear,” the autopsy report said.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said the agency was reviewing the autopsy after receiving the findings on Thursday. Probes by the department and the State Bureau of Investigation are ongoing, the agency said.

“From the start, we have been committed to finding out exactly what happened in this case and in taking appropriate administrative and operational actions,” said W. David Guice, commissioner of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

Due to the uncertainty about what led to Kerr’s dehydration, the medical examiner said the manner of death was best classified as “undetermined.”

Seven prison employees, including nurses and psychological services administrators, were fired after Kerr died, according to Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Pamela Walker. Another nurse and staff psychologist resigned during the investigation.

Approximately 20 other personnel actions were taken but are not public information, Walker said.

Kerr had a lengthy criminal record and had been designated a habitual felon. He was serving a prison sentence of more than 31 years after being convicted in 2011 of charges that included discharging a firearm into occupied property.