Eighteen military paratroopers struck by lightning in North Carolina
August 20, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Eighteen military paratroopers struck by lightning in North Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eighteen military paratroopers based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were recovering on Thursday after being struck by lightening during a training exercise, officials said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, said Staff Sergeant Deshannon Austin, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, where the troops were housed.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday during a training exercise involving the firing of live ammunition at targets, he said.

Ten of the paratroopers remained under medical observation on Thursday, he said. Eight had been discharged to follow up with their primary medical care providers.

The incident comes a week after 40 Army Ranger students and four instructors were struck by lightning in Florida during a training program aimed at protecting themselves from lightning.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Bill Trott

