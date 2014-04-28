FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina university lifts lockdown after no sign of gunman
April 28, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

North Carolina university lifts lockdown after no sign of gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - North Carolina A&T State University resumed normal activities on Monday after police found no sign of a man reported to be carrying a rifle in a classroom building, a school spokeswoman said.

The public university, located in Greensboro, North Carolina, was locked down for more than two hours as campus police evacuated and searched several buildings. Classes were due to resume at 2 p.m. EDT.

“We conducted a full sweep and nobody was found, so they lifted the lockdown,” said university spokeswoman Samantha Hargrove.

The school has more than 10,000 students.

Last year, North Carolina A&T was locked down for several hours before police determined that a man thought to be armed with a rifle instead had been carrying an umbrella off a strap on his shoulder.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by G Crosse, Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Johnston

