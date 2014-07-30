Gunman, two others killed in North Carolina shooting

(Reuters) - A North Carolina man who opened fire on Wednesday on a mobile home with six people inside, killing two, was himself killed in an exchange of gunfire with authorities in a incident that also left three sheriff’s deputies wounded, authorities said.

The alleged shooter, Andrew Michaelis, had been arguing with his wife before she fled to her father’s trailer in a park outside of Fayetteville, authorities said.

From his truck, Michaelis fired a semi-automatic gun into the trailer at the Crystal Springs Mobile Home Park, striking and killing his father-in-law and the man’s 10-year-old grandson, authorities said.

Michaelis then drove off, but returned after deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the scene. He fired into the trailer again, striking a deputy in the side and shoulder, said Cumberland County Sheriff Earl “Moose” Butler.

Deputies then chased Michaelis into nearby woods, where an exchange of gunfire left two deputies with minor injuries and the suspect, a U.S. military veteran discharged in 2003, dead, Butler said.

Some 50 to 60 rounds of ammunition were found in the Michaelis’ truck, Butler said.

“This man was prepared to take some lives this morning,” Butler told reporters at a news conference.

The two killed were Gary Simpson, 61, and his grandson, Trekwan Covington, Butler said.

One deputy is in critical but stable condition after surgery, he said.