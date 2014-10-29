FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in North Carolina courthouse shooting apprehended
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 29, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Suspect in North Carolina courthouse shooting apprehended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ontarious Montre Lewis, 23, is seen in an undated picture released by the Nashville Police Department in Nashville, North Carolina October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nashville Police Department/Handout

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting and wounding two people in front of a courthouse on Tuesday in North Carolina has been apprehended, the local police chief said.

The Nashville Police Department identified the suspect as Ontarious Montre Lewis, 23, who authorities said fled the scene after leaving two men with wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening.

One of the victims was shot in the back and another was shot in the leg and hand in an incident that appeared to be targeted, Nash County Sheriff Dick Jenkins told a news conference.

A second suspect, who authorities have said may have been a getaway driver, remains at large. He was identified as Demond Levar Morris, 36.

The shooting occurred in Nashville, about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Bill Trott and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.