Two shot at North Carolina nightclub hosting rappers T.I., Young Jeezy
March 1, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Two shot at North Carolina nightclub hosting rappers T.I., Young Jeezy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were wounded in a shooting at a North Carolina nightclub on Saturday where rappers T.I., Young Jeezy and Yo Gotti were performing, local media reported.

The injuries were not life-threatening, local police told the Charlotte Observer newspaper, which reported the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Label nightclub.

Police believe the shots were fired by someone inside the club, according to the Observer. It was not clear if the performers were present at the time.

“The exact circumstances concerning the incident have yet to be determined,” the nightclub said in a statement on Twitter, noting that it was cooperating with police.

The club did not cancel events that evening, but noted that “substantial security” was on hand.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

