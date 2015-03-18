FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three children dead, two people hurt in North Carolina stabbing
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 18, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Three children dead, two people hurt in North Carolina stabbing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after stabbing three young brothers to death and wounding their sister and mother at a home in eastern North Carolina, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Eh Lar Doh Htoo, and the victims were neighbors in New Bern, and investigators there were working to determine a motive for the attack, said police Lieutenant Ronda Allen.

“We’ve never had something this horrific,” she said.

The brothers were ages 1, 5 and 12, Allen said. Their 14-year-old sister and mother were treated for injuries and released. The victims and suspect are Burmese, she said.

Officers took Htoo into custody after responding to a call late Tuesday about someone with a knife, Allen said. He has been charged with three counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, she said.

He is being held without bond at a county jail ahead of his first court appearance on Friday.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.