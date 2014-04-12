FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina boy dies after struck by baseball
April 12, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

North Carolina boy dies after struck by baseball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A sixth-grade boy in North Carolina died after being struck in the head by a baseball hit off a bat during practice at his school, a local official said on Saturday.

Alex Newsome, a student at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina, was hit by a line drive on Friday and died hours later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Valita Quattlebaum, a spokeswoman for New Hanover County Schools, said in a statement.

“New Hanover County Schools is greatly saddened by the loss of our student in this tragic incident,” Quattlebaum said.

“Staff, coaches, parents, the principal and superintendent of the district were all at the hospital after the accident to offer support to the family, classmates, teachers and friends of Alex,” she said.

The district is making social workers and school counselors available for grief counseling and support for any students and staff as needed, Quattlebaum said.

Reporting By Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Mo., Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and David Gregorio

