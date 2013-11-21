FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

'Possible active shooter' on a North Carolina campus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - North Carolina Central University was locked down on Thursday due to a “possible active shooter” on campus, according to the school’s official Twitter account.

The alert asked people on the school’s campus in Durham, North Carolina, to stay inside and away from windows and doors.

University police could not be immediately reached for comment. A school spokeswoman said she had taken shelter and was awaiting further information from police.

The university has 8,155 students.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Gunna Dickson

