Remains of missing Fort Bragg medic found; suspect arrested

U.S. Army Pfc. Kelli Bordeaux is pictured in this undated photograph released by Fayetteville Police Department on April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayetteville Police Department/Handout

Fayetteville, North Carolina (Reuters) - The remains of former U.S. Army combat medic, Kelli Bordeaux, were found Wednesday morning in a wooded area about four miles from the North Carolina bar where she was last seen alive more than two years ago.

Nicholas Michael Holbert, 27, who had been interviewed a number of times by investigators after her disappearance, was taken into custody and will be charged with first-degree murder, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Harold Medlock.

Holbert was at the scene with detectives when they found the remains not far from the bar where Holbert once worked and the lean-to type shelter where he lived, Medlock said.

“With the help of a citizen, we were able to bring this case to a conclusion of locating (Private) Bordeaux,” Medlock told reporters.

After the disappearance in late April 2012, the bar owner said that he had seen Holbert and Bordeaux together.

Bordeaux was assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade at Fort Bragg, and served as a combat medic. She was last seen leaving the bar in Fayetteville, N.C., on April 14, 2012.

