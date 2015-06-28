Teenager bitten by shark at North Carolina Outer Banks beach

(Reuters) - A teenage boy was bitten several times by a shark off North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Saturday, the second shark incident in a day and just weeks after two teens were maimed in shark attacks in the state’s waters.

The National Park Service said on its Cape Hatteras National Seashore Facebook page that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office reported that emergency responders were called to help an injured person on the beach near Waves, N.C.

Paramedics found a 17-year-old boy with multiple shark bite injuries to his right calf, buttocks and hands. He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Norfolk, Virginia, for further care, the NPS said.

The victim was swimming with several other people at the time but no one else was injured, NPS said.

On Friday, a 47-year-old man swimming in Avon received injuries to his leg and lower back before being airlifted for treatment.

The recent incidents came nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old boy lost an arm and a 12-year-old girl lost part of an arm in separate attacks that occurred about 2 miles apart (3 km) on the same stretch of beach on Oak Island, N.C.