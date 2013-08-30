Shots fired during North Carolina high school fire drill

(Reuters) - A North Carolina student was injured and another taken into police custody after shots were fired in an altercation during a fire drill at a high school in Winston-Salem on Friday, authorities said.

Gunfire was reported at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Carver High School as students began to walk back inside the school buildings at the end of a planned fire drill, Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree said at a press conference.

The student suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

No one else was hurt during the altercation between the students, both of whom were enrolled at Carver, he said.

“We had a school resource officer who was in close proximity and he immediately took the shooter into custody,” Rountree said.

More than 700 students in grades 9 through 12 attend Carver, which is located near downtown Winston-Salem.

The shooting occurred more than a week after a 20-year-old man opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle in a suburban Atlanta elementary school. The gunman was arrested, and there were no injuries in that incident.