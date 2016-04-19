China frustrated over North Korea but limiting action: U.S. general

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is frustrated over North Korea’s behavior, including its nuclear advances, but is unwilling to apply pressure that could threaten the viability of North Korea’s regime, the U.S. general nominated to lead U.S. forces in South Korea said on Tuesday.

General Vincent Brooks, now the commander of the U.S. Army Pacific, also said he was “not optimistic” about the direction North Korea was headed, noting leader Kim Jong Un’s willingness to execute and sideline senior officials.