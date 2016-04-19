FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China frustrated over North Korea but limiting action: U.S. general
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

China frustrated over North Korea but limiting action: U.S. general

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the newly built Mindulle Notebook Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 19, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is frustrated over North Korea’s behavior, including its nuclear advances, but is unwilling to apply pressure that could threaten the viability of North Korea’s regime, the U.S. general nominated to lead U.S. forces in South Korea said on Tuesday.

General Vincent Brooks, now the commander of the U.S. Army Pacific, also said he was “not optimistic” about the direction North Korea was headed, noting leader Kim Jong Un’s willingness to execute and sideline senior officials.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.