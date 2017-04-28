FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ballistic missile did not leave North Korean territory: U.S. military
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 4 months ago

Ballistic missile did not leave North Korean territory: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday it tracked a North Korean ballistic missile launch but the missile did not leave North Korean territory and did not pose a threat to North America.

Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command, said the missile launch took place at 10:33 a.m. Hawaii time (2033 GMT) from near the Pukchang airfield.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the missile was probably a medium-range missile known as a KN-17 and appears to have broken up within minutes of taking off.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

