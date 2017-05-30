FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. starts first test of key defense against ICBM attack
May 30, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. starts first test of key defense against ICBM attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., May 30, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (Reuters) - The U.S. military has begun the first missile defense test involving a simulated attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile, firing off an interceptor from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, a Reuters witness at the base said.

It could be several hours before the U.S. military discloses whether the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) interceptor struck its target. The test came as fears mount about North Korea's advancing program to develop an ICBM capability.

Reporting by Lucy Nicholson, writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

