Obama: grateful for safe return of Americans from North Korea
#U.S.
November 8, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Obama: grateful for safe return of Americans from North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama answers a reporter's question about North Korea after naming U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch as his pick to replace retiring Attorney General Eric Holder, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday the United States was grateful for the safe return of Americans who were being held in North Korea and praised Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for his role bringing them home.

“It’s a wonderful day for them and their families,” Obama said of U.S. citizens Kenneth Bae and Matthew Todd Miller, who were freed from detention in the reclusive state.

“Obviously we are very grateful for their safe return and I appreciate Director Clapper doing a great job on what was obviously a challenging mission.”

Obama made his remarks at the White House after announcing his selection of a new attorney general.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
