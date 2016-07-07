FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China, asked about new North Korea sanctions, says opposes pressure
#World News
July 7, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

China, asked about new North Korea sanctions, says opposes pressure

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014.KCNA/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it opposed the use of unilateral sanctions after the United States announced sanctions on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time, citing human rights abuses.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a daily news briefing.

China has signed up for tough United Nations sanctions against nuclear-armed North Korea, but has opposed past unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Ben Blanchard

