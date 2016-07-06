FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 6, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. says sanctions on North Korean leaders may have global implications for some

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Terrapin Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 6, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to sanction North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, puts a global spotlight for the first time on many of the individuals and could have "global financial implications" for them, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Kim and 10 other individuals and five government ministries and departments were sanctioned on Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for "notorious" human rights abuses.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said the sanctions were not just symbolic and could be picked up and observed by other countries now that they have been implemented by the United States. "Quite frankly, there could be global financial implications for some of the individuals," Kirby said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
