a year ago
North Korea vows tough response to U.S. 'declaration of war': KCNA
#World News
July 7, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

North Korea vows tough response to U.S. 'declaration of war': KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014.KCNA/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday it planned a tough response to what it deemed a "declaration of war" by the United States, after Washington blacklisted the nuclear-armed country's leader Kim Jong Un for the first time over human rights abuses.

Pyongyang described the sanctioning of Kim as a "hideous crime," according to North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

"What the U.S. did this time, not content with malignantly slandering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the worst crime that can never be pardoned," it cited the foreign ministry as saying.

Writing by Hugh Lawson

