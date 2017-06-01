FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says alarmed by U.S. sanctions over North Korea: Interfax
June 1, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 3 months ago

Russia says alarmed by U.S. sanctions over North Korea: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is puzzled and alarmed by a decision by the United States to sanction a Russian citizen and multiple companies over alleged connections to North Korea, Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

The U.S. Treasury earlier on Thursday blacklisted nine companies and government institutions, including two Russian firms, and three people for their support of North Korea's weapons program.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

