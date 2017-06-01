Russia says alarmed by U.S. sanctions over North Korea: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is puzzled and alarmed by a decision by the United States to sanction a Russian citizen and multiple companies over alleged connections to North Korea, Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.
The U.S. Treasury earlier on Thursday blacklisted nine companies and government institutions, including two Russian firms, and three people for their support of North Korea's weapons program.
