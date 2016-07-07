U.S. urges North Korea to refrain from actions that raise tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, responding to North Korea's warning on Thursday that it was planning its toughest response after Washington blacklisted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, urged Pyongyang to refrain from statements and actions that raise tensions in the region.

"We ... once again call on North Korea to refrain from actions and rhetoric that only further raise tensions in the region, and I can't see how this rhetoric does anything but that," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.