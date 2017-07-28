FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 7:22 PM / an hour ago

U.S.-South Korean military chiefs discuss military options: U.S. military

1 Min Read

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. and South Korean military officials discussed military options after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, a spokesman for the top U.S. general said.

Marine General Joseph Dunford was joined by the Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, when they called General Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chief of Staff.

"During the call Dunford and Harris expressed the ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance. The three leaders also discussed military response options," said Captain Greg Hicks, a spokesman for Dunford.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

