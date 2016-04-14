Chinese state-owned firm, U.S. citizen charged in nuclear case: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Chinese state-owned nuclear power company and a U.S. citizen were indicted on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to produce special nuclear material outside the United States without the required U.S. authorization, the Justice Department said.

The China General Nuclear Power Company and Allen Ho, a naturalized U.S. citizen and a nuclear engineer, were charged in a two-count indictment in the Eastern District of Tennessee, the department said in a statement.