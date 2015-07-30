Recent developments for Exelon Illinois nuclear plants

(Reuters) - Two power plants at risk of being shut in the absence of regulatory changes may remain open as the PJM grid, which stretches from New Jersey to Illinois, changes the way it runs capacity power auctions.

Under the new so-called capacity performance requirement generators can receive higher fees to keep their plants available but face stiff penalties if their units don’t deliver power when needed during system emergencies.

The following is a timeline of power market changes that have affected the two nuclear projects over the past couple of years.

January 2014 - PJM nearly suffered blackouts during a polar 7vortex inspired freeze after several power plants were unavailable to operate.

May 2014 - Exelon says its economically stressed 2,346-megawatt Byron and 1,819-MW Quad Cities nuclear plants in northern Illinois and 637-MW Oyster Creek in New Jersey did not clear the PJM capacity auction for the June 2017-May 2018 delivery year.

December 2014 - PJM files capacity performance proposal.

February 2015 - Low Carbon Portfolio Standard proposed in Illinois House, requiring electric utilities to purchase credits from low-carbon energy sources, like nuclear and wind.

May 2015 - Low Carbon Portfolio Standard fails to pass in Illinois legislature.

June 2015 - U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) accepts PJM’s capacity performance proposal.

August 2015 - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expects to finalize its proposed Clean Power Plan which seeks to increase the use of low-carbon emitting power plants, starting in 2020.

Aug. 10 - PJM will start the capacity auction for the June 2018-May 2019 delivery year, which includes the capacity performance requirement.

Aug. 21 - PJM to announce results of 2018-19 capacity auction.

Sept. 1 - Exelon must tell PJM if it decides not to enter units like Quad Cities and Byron into the May 2016 capacity auction.

Dec. 1 - Exelon must tell the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid operator if it decides not to bid the 1,065-MW Clinton reactor in southern Illinois into that grid’s next capacity auction for 15 states from Minnesota to Louisiana.