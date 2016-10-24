FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omaha Public Power District Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant shut
October 24, 2016

Omaha Public Power District Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Omaha Public Power District's 479-megawatt Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant in Nebraska was closed on Monday after 43 years of service.

The public electric utility said in a statement that personnel would power down the plant for the last time and begin the defueling process on Monday.

In May, the utility's Chief Executive Officer Tim Burke told its board that continued operation of the aging reactor was not in the company's long-term financial interests due in part to weak power prices related to low cost renewable and natural gas-fired generation resources.

Fort Calhoun entered service in 1973.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru

