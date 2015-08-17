FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Savannah River nuclear site not in danger: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 17, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Savannah River nuclear site not in danger: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bomb-sniffing dog at the Savannah River nuclear site apparently over reacted when it halted a delivery truck on Monday and there does not appear to be a serious security threat there, a U.S. government official said.

The dog barked at truck that services vending machines at the site in South Carolina, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The facility, which had been put on lockdown for a “potential security event” following the alarm, purifies highly enriched uranium, and is part of the Department of Energy’s nuclear arm.

“The truck still has to be fully checked out,” said the official, adding that it did not seem that there was a serious security breach.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.