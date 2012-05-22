FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: nomination for new nuclear chairman coming soon
May 22, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

White House: nomination for new nuclear chairman coming soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama intends to nominate a new chairman for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission soon, a White House spokesman said on Monday after the current nuclear safety chief, Gregory Jaczko, resigned.

“A strong and effective NRC is crucial to protecting public health and safety, promoting defense and security, and protecting the environment, and we intend to nominate a new chairman soon,” Clark Stevens said in a statement.

“The President appreciates Chairman Jaczko’s service and efforts to further the mission of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission - to license and regulate the nation’s use of nuclear materials,” Stevens said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

