Indian point nuclear plant fire not a high risk: nuclear regulator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The transformer fire at the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City is not a high-level risk and does not pose a threat to the people nearby, according to the U.S. regulator for nuclear power.

“There is no threat to area residents,” said Eliot Brenner, director of public affairs for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. “They declared an unusual event. That’s the lowest of our four situation designations.”

An “unusual event” classification indicates a potential security threat or a possible “degradation of the level of safety” at a plant, according to the NRC website. It also means there have been “no releases of radioactive material requiring offsite response or monitoring.”