New Jersey man arrested in attack on fellow nursing home resident
June 12, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Jersey man arrested in attack on fellow nursing home resident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 73-year-old resident of a suburban New Jersey nursing home was arrested on Thursday for an alleged assault on a fellow resident nearly 20 years older, police said.

Police called to the Pine Acres Nursing Home in Madison, New Jersey, found the accused assailant sitting naked in a wheelchair outside the room of the victim, who was bleeding from head and facial injuries, said Lieutenant Joseph Cirella of the Madison Police Department.

The accused man, Richard Szabo, 73, apparently attacked John Foster, 92, by striking him several times with a leg support from his wheelchair, Cirella said in a statement.

The motive behind the attack, which was reported at about 4 a.m., was undetermined, he said.

Szabo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Madison is located about 30 miles (48 km) west of New York City.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
