Factbox: Potential 2016 contenders respond to State of the Union

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Politicians who are considering jumping into the 2016 presidential contest weighed in on President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Obama called for higher taxes on the wealthy and a new authorization of military force against Islamic State militants.

Republicans who are expected to vie for their party’s nomination bashed Obama’s tax plans and said his foreign policy lacked leadership. But likely Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said his ideas would strengthen the American economy.

Here are some of the responses from potential 2016 contenders:

Republicans

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush:

“While the sluggish recovery has been good for some, far too many people have been left behind. It’s unfortunate President Obama wants to use the tax code to divide us – instead of proposing reforms to create economic opportunity for every American.”

2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney:

“His tax proposal is a maze of new taxes and complexities. The best way to lower the tax burden on all American families is straightforward: lower rates and simplify the tax code.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky:

“Those of us who are actively pursuing the American dream simply want government to get out of the way ... Tonight, President Obama offers more of the same policies, policies that have allowed the poor to get poorer and the rich to get richer.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas:

“Just two months ago we had a national election in which the American people spoke loud and clear and said the path we’re on isn’t working ... He intends to double down on the failed policies of the last six years.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida:

“Instead of rewarding repressive, anti-American regimes like Cuba and Iran with undeserved concessions that legitimize and enrich them, (Obama) should condition normalized relations on real, irreversible results that protect U.S. national security interests, safeguard human rights and ensure greater political freedoms.”

Democrats

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Twitter:

@BarackObama #SOTU pointed way to an economy that works for all. Now we need to step up & deliver for the middle class.

Independents

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont:

“His plan to make the wealthiest Americans pay more in taxes in order to reduce the rising cost of college and childcare moves us in the right direction.”