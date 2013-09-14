Obama senior adviser hospitalized twice last week

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he walks back to the White House from the Treasury after attending an event honoring outgoing Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner in Washington January 16, 2013. With Obama is White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s senior adviser, Dan Pfeiffer, was hospitalized twice last week with what doctors determined was high blood pressure, a White House official said on Friday.

Pfeiffer, 37, one of Obama’s original inner circle when he ran for president in 2008, has received treatment and is back at work in the White House, where his blood pressure is being monitored.

“We are happy and relieved to have Dan back at work full time. He’s feeling better, listening to his doctors, and focused on helping implement the president’s very full domestic and foreign policy agenda,” said White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage.

Pfeiffer initially became ill while having dinner at a Washington restaurant on September 4. After an overnight stay at a hospital, he went back to work but fell ill again and spent nearly two days in the hospital.