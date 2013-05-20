Obama to travel to Africa in late June

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Myanmar's President Thein Sein in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will travel to Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania in late June and early July to reinforce U.S. ties with countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the White House said on Monday.

“The trip will underscore the president’s commitment to broadening and deepening cooperation between the United States and the people of sub-Saharan Africa to advance regional and global peace and prosperity,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama will meet with leaders from government, business and civil society, the White House said.

Obama traveled to Ghana during his first term. The first lady traveled to South Africa and Botswana independently.

Obama, the first black U.S. president, is the son of a father from Kenya and a mother from Kansas.

The president’s trip would go from June 26 to July 3, the White House said.