Obama's legislative aide Fallon departs: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama walks with White House Legislative Affairs Director Katie Fallon (L) and Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) to a luncheon near the White House in Washington, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday his top legislative affairs aide, Katie Beirne Fallon, is leaving the White House and will be replaced by her deputy, Amy Rosenbaum, a former aide to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Obama, in a statement, credited Fallon with helping the White House “build up our relationships with folks in both parties” in Congress on issues like the budget, the Iran nuclear deal, and reauthorizing the Ex-Im Bank.