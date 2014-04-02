FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big Air Force One in for maintenance, Obama flies smaller plane
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 2, 2014 / 10:55 PM / 3 years ago

Big Air Force One in for maintenance, Obama flies smaller plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The military planes that fly the president of the United States are always called Air Force One when the commander in chief is on board, but not all of the jets are equally large -- or equally nice.

So it was that President Barack Obama, his staff and accompanying press corps flew on one of the smaller planes in the fleet during his travels to Michigan and Illinois on Wednesday. The reason? The main jets were both in maintenance.

“The VC-25 is undergoing some routine maintenance, so we’re traveling on the C-32 today,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, who crowded into the tighter space of the smaller plane for the regular “gaggle,” or briefing, on the trip.

“It is our hope that that maintenance will be completed in time for any travel that may be on the horizon next week.”

Obama travels to Texas next week. He just returned from a multi-day trip to Europe and Saudi Arabia. For that trip, he used one of the bigger planes.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.