Obama congratulates Argentine President-elect Macri: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated President-elect Mauricio Macri of Argentina on his election in a phone call on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.
“The President emphasized the longstanding partnership between the United States and Argentina and conveyed his commitment to deepen cooperation on multilateral issues, improve commercial ties, and expand opportunities in the energy sector,” the statement said.
