FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to speak with Myanmar about North Korea ties
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 17, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Obama to speak with Myanmar about North Korea ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will push Myanmar to cut its military ties with North Korea when he visits the former pariah state as part of three-country swing through Asia, a White House official said on Saturday.

He will have a “dialogue with the Burmese government about the need to reduce their relationship with North Korea,” Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, told reporters.

The Obama administration still refers to Myanmar by its older name, Burma.

“We see that as an issue where they’ve been moving in a positive direction,” Rhodes said. “We’d like reinforce that action and, again, see Burma break its military ties with the North Koreans.”

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.