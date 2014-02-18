FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. not in active talks with Taliban over Bergdahl: White House
February 18, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. not in active talks with Taliban over Bergdahl: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Army Private Bowe Bergdahl eats in a video released by his captors at an unknown location in Afghanistan, July 19, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is trying to obtain the return of Bowe Bergdahl, believed to be the only U.S. soldier still missing in Afghanistan, but is not engaged in active negotiations with the Taliban to that end, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“We can’t discuss all the details of our efforts, but there should be no doubt that we work every day using our military, our intelligence and our diplomatic tools to see Sergeant Bergdahl returned home safely,” he told reporters at a briefing.

“We are not ... involved in active negotiations with the Taliban,” Carney said. “Clearly if negotiations do resume at some point, then we will want to talk with the Taliban about the safe return of Sergeant Bergdahl.”

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
